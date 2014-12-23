Pomegranate Juice and Rye Make an Amazing Holiday Cocktail

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Cookbook author Maria Helm Sinskey’s favorite holiday cocktail is a mix of freshly squeezed pomegranate juice, rye, burnt orange zest and a little simple syrup. “I serve it on the rocks because otherwise I get too drunk,” she says. “But you can serve it in many ways, depending on your crowd: as a smash on crushed ice, or on big ice cubes or shaken and served up.” She likes to make pomegranate juice from scratch by cutting one in half and juicing it on an electric juicer like an orange. After letting the sediment settle, she strains off the juice. If you still have extra pomegranates left over after making her sweet-tart cocktail, try using them in her festive sparkling pomegranate punch (left).

