Polenta by the Yard

From Michael Chiarello, this is a crazy-fun way to have a party: Just spread the hot polenta onto a heatproof table lined with butcher paper and let your guests go at it. Read more >

Michael Chiarello
November 14, 2013

To make a dramatic, communal dinner party dish, chef Michael Chiarello takes inspiration from ancient Tuscany.

Line a heatproof table with butcher paper. Pour just-prepared polenta onto the butcher paper and invite guests to grab spoons and forks, add toppings and dive in. Pass additional Parmigiano-Reggiano at the table.

Sensational Toppings:
Sausage and Peppers
Bolognese Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Pesto Sauce

