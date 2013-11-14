Polenta by the Yard

From Michael Chiarello, this is a crazy-fun way to have a party: Just spread the hot polenta onto a heatproof table lined with butcher paper and let your guests go at it. Read more >
To make a dramatic, communal dinner party dish, chef Michael Chiarello takes inspiration from ancient Tuscany.
Line a heatproof table with butcher paper. Pour just-prepared polenta onto the butcher paper and invite guests to grab spoons and forks, add toppings and dive in. Pass additional Parmigiano-Reggiano at the table.
Sensational Toppings:
• Sausage and Peppers
• Bolognese Sauce
• Marinara Sauce
• Pesto Sauce
