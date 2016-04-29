This Plate Drains the Grease from Oily Foods

Faced with an obesity problem, Thailand has come up with an unorthodox solution: Don’t change the food, change the plates. The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and advertising agency BBDO Bangkok have created the AbsorbPlate, a novel plate that is designed to suck up excess oil (about 30 calories' worth). The thinking is that this way, people can continue to eat slick, chile-oil coated noodles and other delicious Thai dishes with less guilt and fewer negative health effects.

Inspired by a sponge, the AbsorbPlate is designed with hundreds of tiny holes (arranged in stylish patterns), which collect about seven milliliters of grease. The plates aren’t disposable and can easily be washed.

Though the AbsorbPlate is a Thailand initiative, we think it could also be a great success in the US—particularly amongst pizza blotters. Watch the video below to find out more.

[h/t Design Taxi]