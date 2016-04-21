Pizza Somehow Even More Popular Than Before

We here at Food & Wine did not know it was possible to love pizza any more than we already do—because look, we love it a lot. But according to a new report, Americans are eating even more pizza than before. Our nation's favorite comfort food is somehow even more popular than it used to be.

The report, published by restaurant industry tracker Technomic, Inc., says that Americans are, on average, eating pizza four times a month—up from 3.4 times a month in 2014, according to Food Industry News.

But Americans won't necessarily eat just any type of pizza, apparently. The study says four in 10 think it's "highly important" that the toppings on their slice be unique, as opposed to the 32 percent who thought that in 2014. Thirty-two percent of consumers are also interested to know the nutritional content of their pizza these days, per the report, up from 25 percent in 2014. (These things are important, but we'd also like to see some numbers on how Americans like their crust these days.)

“Today’s consumers are less beholden to their standard pizza orders, as emerging players push the envelope of what’s expected on a pizza menu,” said Deanna Jordan at Technomic, per Food Industry News. “New chef-designed specialty pizzas positioned as customizable thought-starters will serve to convey kitchen skills and allow for the personalization these consumers increasingly expect.”

We agree that toppings on pizza are very important, although we're not sure about the whole pizzas as "customizable thought-starters" thing. I mean, maybe! We just think that, as a food, pizza tastes really good.

Are you below the national pizza-eating average? Rectify that problem by eating more of it with one of these amazing recipes.