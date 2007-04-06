Pizza Party

As if the crazily addictive dan dan noodles at the Chelsea branch of Manhattan's Grand Sichuan International weren’t ample reason to hang out at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and 24th Street, rumor has it that Jim Lahey, who made Sullivan Street Bakery’s Pane Pugliese one of the most coveted loaves in the city, will be opening a pizza place there soonish. He follows in the footsteps of Nancy Silverton, who went from baking La Brea breads to stretching out dough at her exceptional Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. She’s just been in New York City, where I heard she had a disappointing experience at at least one of our beloved pizza haunts (you can guess which one).