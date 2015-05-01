The Pious Origins of the Pretzel

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. Remember the California Raisins? The animated R&B singing dried fruits not only had their own 13-episode television series, but also were Emmy-nominated for their 1989 special.

2. Saying, “shrimp scampi” is redundant; “scampi” means shrimp or prawn in Italian.

3. Native Americans believed blueberries were sacred because of the perfect star on the bottom of the berry.

4. What’s so prime about prime ribs? Must come from ribs numbers six through twelve on the cow.

5. A monk first created pretzels in 610 AD to look like praying hands. They were given as rewards to kids who paid attention in church.

6. The word squash comes from the Native American word “askútasquash,” meaning “eaten green.”

