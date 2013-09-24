Pinterest Just Got Even Better

We know (and adore) that Pinterest is perfect for pinning gorgeous images of food. It's also a way to discover new things, see what's trending, and find lots of great things you love—even articles!

Pinterest just launched a new feature, which improves the way article pins look. F&W is happy to be a partner in this launch. You'll soon start to see favorite F&W articles on our Pinterest board. We encourage you to save, sort and share your favorite articles, blog posts and slideshows from foodandwine.com using Pinterest's new feature-making lists of restaurants to try and chefs to follow, cities to visit and places to stay.

Follow F&W on Pinterest for the most recent daily inspirations of what the eat, where to go and who to know. Thanks to all the current power pinners of F&W recipes!

Have fun!