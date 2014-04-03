A Pinot Noir that Tastes Like Rocks (In a Good Way!)

A New York City wine shop owner has finally found a good French Pinot at an affordable price.

Kristin Donnelly
April 03, 2014

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Steve Flynn, Owner, September Wines & Spirits, New York City

What: 2012 Alphonse Dolly Pinot Noir

Why: “I love Pinot Noir from the Loire valley for its pure expression of the terroir. The grapes don’t get super ripe so what you’re left with is a very earthy, rocky and savory quality to the wines. The problem with so many Loire Pinots is that they cost $30 and up. But this gem from Sancerre producer Alphonse Dolly is only $16.99 and worth every penny.”

Related: 15 Rules for Great Food and Wine Pairings
Finally, A Good, Cheap, Pinot Noir
Cooking with Red Wine

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up