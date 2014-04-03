A Pinot Noir that Tastes Like Rocks (In a Good Way!)

A New York City wine shop owner has finally found a good French Pinot at an affordable price.
Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.
Who: Steve Flynn, Owner, September Wines & Spirits, New York City
What: 2012 Alphonse Dolly Pinot Noir
Why: “I love Pinot Noir from the Loire valley for its pure expression of the terroir. The grapes don’t get super ripe so what you’re left with is a very earthy, rocky and savory quality to the wines. The problem with so many Loire Pinots is that they cost $30 and up. But this gem from Sancerre producer Alphonse Dolly is only $16.99 and worth every penny.”
