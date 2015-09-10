Pink Takes Cooking Classes For Vacation, Feeds Her Daughter Clams

Whether championing a maverick French winemaker or feeding clams to her daughter, Pink likes to break the rules.

"Aha!" Wine

Châteauneuf-du-Pape was the one that did it for me. I sent a bottle to my mom in Pennsylvania. She took a sip, called me and said, "It tastes like the stuff I get at the grocery store!" I was like, "Send it back, you ingrate!" God love her.

Wine Hero

I love everything Lalou Bize-Leroy [of Burgundy's biodynamic Domaine Leroy] stands for. She's a badass. If I had another daughter, I'd name her Lalou.

Recipe-Focused Retreats

I take cooking classes for vacation. Last summer I went to Les Prés d'Eugénie, Michel Guérard's place in France, for five days. We made croissants and coq au vin. They have an incredible wine list.

Her love of "squeaky" cheese

I'm obsessed with halloumi. I grill it for salads with truffle oil and dandelion greens—the more exotic the greens, the better. I don't care if people think halloumi's squeaky; they're wrong.

Unconventional Kid Food

My daughter went through a clam phase. She loved them because the shells are like Pac-Man!

Powering Performances

I eat a lot [on tour], because I work out four and a half hours a day: a two-hour show, plus yoga, cardio and a rig check with the flying apparatuses. But here's the issue: I don't change my eating when I get home. So everyone always asks me, "What are you going to do after?" And I say, "Get really fat and happy."

Semi-Vegetarianism

I haven't eaten anything four-legged or cute since I was 15. I had also stopped eating chicken, but when my daughter, Willow, was in my belly, she just demanded chicken wings and fingers.

Being a fast-food queen

It was important to my family that I make my own money. I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's. I had a Janet Jackson microphone—I had power.

