Pimp My Mixer

In response to a recent blog entry called How To Be a Pastry Queen, I was sent a link by one of our readers to check out his Web site featuring KitchenAid mixers that had been "pimped out." Apparently some people are turning their mixers into flashy personalized pieces of art with American flags, flames and camouflage patterns. Some go so far as taking their mixers into auto-detailing shops. If you have your own pimped-out mixer, send him a photo to post on his site.
