Pim Techamuanvivit's Guide to San Francisco's Dogpatch Neighborhood

Blogger Pim Techamuanvivit shares her favorite places for food, wine, and vintage ceramics in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood.
Picciono
“I go to this trattoria for bright salads and delicious seasonal dishes,” Techamuanvivit says. “I know their ingredients are superfresh because I see owner Sheryl Rogat shopping the farmers’ market in her Comme des Garçons outfits every week.” 1001 Minnesota St.; piccino.com.
Dig Wine
“Owner Wayne Garcia will geek out with you on the climats and lieux-dits of Burgundy but is just as happy pointing you to a funky Italian red that goes with the spicy fried rice you’re making. Their Friday tasting program is the best wine education.” 1005 Minnesota St.; digwinesf.com.
Little Nib
“Michael Recchiuti’s chocolate shop down the road happens to be the best in the city. I’ll take all of the caramels they have.” 807 22nd St.; recchiuti.com.
Industrious Life
“A great mix of new and vintage housewares and ceramics, and jewelry by local artists.” 1095 Tennessee St.; industriouslife.com.
Smokestack
“An all-American beer hall and barbecue shack, except the chef is the talented Dennis Lee of Namu Gaji. So they’ve got kimchi barbecue sauce for you.” 2505 3rd St.; magnoliasmokestack.com.
Olivier's Butchery
“Olivier Cordier has the city’s best meats. You can usually get 21- or even 45-day aged côte de boeuf, but the 100-day or more aged cuts sell out months ahead.” 1074 Illinois St.; oliviersbutchery.com.
Neighbor Bakehouse
“I head here a few times a week for crisp, obsession-worthy croissants.” 2343 3rd St.; neighborsf.com.
Sutton Cellars
“People come for the natural wines, made right there, but my favorite is Carl Sutton vermouth.” 601 22nd St.; suttoncellars.com.