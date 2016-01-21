Pim Techamuanvivit's Guide to San Francisco's Dogpatch Neighborhood

Picciono

“I go to this trattoria for bright salads and delicious seasonal dishes,” Techamuanvivit says. “I know their ingredients are superfresh because I see owner Sheryl Rogat shopping the farmers’ market in her Comme des Garçons outfits every week.” 1001 Minnesota St.; piccino.com.

Dig Wine

“Owner Wayne Garcia will geek out with you on the climats and lieux-dits of Burgundy but is just as happy pointing you to a funky Italian red that goes with the spicy fried rice you’re making. Their Friday tasting program is the best wine education.” 1005 Minnesota St.; digwinesf.com.

Little Nib

“Michael Recchiuti’s chocolate shop down the road happens to be the best in the city. I’ll take all of the caramels they have.” 807 22nd St.; recchiuti.com.

Industrious Life

“A great mix of new and vintage housewares and ceramics, and jewelry by local artists.” 1095 Tennessee St.; industriouslife.com.

Smokestack

“An all-American beer hall and barbecue shack, except the chef is the talented Dennis Lee of Namu Gaji. So they’ve got kimchi barbecue sauce for you.” 2505 3rd St.; magnoliasmokestack.com.

Olivier's Butchery

“Olivier Cordier has the city’s best meats. You can usually get 21- or even 45-day aged côte de boeuf, but the 100-day or more aged cuts sell out months ahead.” 1074 Illinois St.; oliviersbutchery.com.

Neighbor Bakehouse

“I head here a few times a week for crisp, obsession-worthy croissants.” 2343 3rd St.; neighborsf.com.

Sutton Cellars

“People come for the natural wines, made right there, but my favorite is Carl Sutton vermouth.” 601 22nd St.; suttoncellars.com.