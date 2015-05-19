Pig's Head Croquettes and Delicious Dumplings: Inside Opening Night at Aster

What's this dish missing? How's the music level? Can we make space in the kitchen? Watch as Chefs Feed documents the incredible (and chaotic) first night of service at chef Brett Cooper's new San Francisco restaurant, Aster.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

