Pig's Head Croquettes and Delicious Dumplings: Inside Opening Night at Aster

Watch as Chefs Feed documents the incredible (and chaotic) first night of service at chef Brett Cooper's new San Francisco restaurant, Aster.

F&W Editors
May 19, 2015

What's this dish missing? How's the music level? Can we make space in the kitchen? Watch as Chefs Feed documents the incredible (and chaotic) first night of service at chef Brett Cooper's new San Francisco restaurant, Aster.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: San Francisco's Foodie Street
11 Great Spots to Eat in San Francisco
Go List: San Francisco

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up