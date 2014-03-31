A Picture is Worth a Thousand Recipes

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: Bill Talbe

The Book: Pork and Sons and French Feasts by Stéphane Reynaud, 2007 and 2009

“These books constantly inspire me because the photography is so strong,” Talbe says. “I have, no joke, probably close to 400 or 500 cookbooks. I just kind of flip and look at photos. They’ll remind me either of something I’ve done, seen or want to do, much more than reading a recipe.”

Related: 7 Fantastic Books for Food Lovers

6 Endangered French Classics

Amazing Pork Recipes