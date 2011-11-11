Pickle-Brined Chicken for the Peck Slip Pickle Fest

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Simon Watson

Pickle-Brined Chicken

This Sunday marks NYC’s first annual Peck Slip Pickle Festival. New Amsterdam Market will overflow with kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled eggs, traditional pickled cucumbers and any other briny offering you can imagine from more than 20 producers. While there is nothing quite like the fresh crunch of a salty, sour pickle, the leftover brine can be saved and used in versatile ways. Frankies Spuntino chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli use the liquid in a recipe for Pickle-Brined Chicken that yields ultramoist and flavorful results.

Related: Recipes for Pickled Vegetables

Roast Chicken Recipes

Another Use for Pickling Liquid