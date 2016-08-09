PETA Wants to Rename Australia's Eggs and Bacon Bay (Because Veganism)

The newest PETA campaign doesn't involved naked celebrities, storming the fashion runways or gruesome slaughterhouse videos. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is now targeting food-related geographical naming conventions. In a statement on their Australian site, PETA has made a public request to the Mayor of Huon Valley in Australia, Peter Coad, to rename a local beach—from Eggs and Bacon Bay to Apple and Cherry Bay. Because veganism.

"Considering the high levels of cholesterol and saturated fat in both eggs and bacon, the area may as well be called 'Heart Attack Bay,'" PETA's Australia Associate Director of Campaigns Ashley Fruno said. "The Huon Valley is famous for its delectable apples and cherries, so we are asking the council 'WTF?'—that's 'Where's the fruit?'—in the hope that it will apply to change the name to 'Apple and Cherry Bay'—which would promote not only local industry but also healthy eating and kindness to animals."

The local mayor's office was incredulous in its response. "I think the world has gone mad, I just can't barely believe it," Deputy Mayor Ian Paul told the Guardian. "Does any normal-thinking person really think that? To me, Eggs and Bacon Bay doesn't mean anything more than a beautiful little beach out back of the Cygnet."

This isn't the first time PETA has asked for a name change—but it may be the first geographical land mass they're targeting. Back in 2009, the animal welfare org asked the band Phish to change its name to Sea Kitten. PETA has also asked Croydon local authorities in the UK to change the name of Featherbed Lane to Feather-Free Bed Lane. In 2015, they wanted an 8th-century pub in England to change its name from Ye Olde Fighting Cocks to Ye Olde Clever Cocks—"in celebration of intelligent, sensitive chickens." And just last week, PETA asked pro golfer Andrew "Beef" Johnston to change his nickname to Tofu.