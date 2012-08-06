Pesto: A Summer Bounty

Add butter to this parsley, mint and basil pesto for a sweet richness. // © Petrina Tinslay

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

A quick trip to the farmers' market yielded huge bunches of basil, parsley and mint, which got put to good use, thanks to my food processor. I love adding butter to my pesto—it gives it such a sweet richness, especially when served with warm pasta, steamed beans or grilled corn. This time, I grilled some thick, well-oiled slabs of peasant bread, spread a good layer of pesto and topped them with gorgeous heirloom tomato slices. Divine! SEE RECIPE »

