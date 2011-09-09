Persian Chicken and Rice with Sour Cherries

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Quentin Bacon

Persian Chicken.

New York's ABC Carpet & Home, which houses Jean-Georges Vongerichten's seasonal, eco-chic venture ABC Kitchen, launched a website this week called Reveal. One of the first features follows chef Dan Kluger to the Greenmarket as he shops for sour cherries to make sweet and savory dishes like pizza and sorbet at the restaurant. If you can’t find fresh ones, dried sour cherries are also delicious to cook with in dishes like F&W's Persian roasted chicken with fragrant rice.