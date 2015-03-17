This Perfectly Fluffy Omelet is Topped with a Slice of Warm, Melty, Brie Cheese

Chef Anthony Strong loves the incredible, fluffy omelet at Spruce in San Francisco."You can tell pretty quickly a chefs' skill set based on how they make an omelet," says Spruce chef Mark Sullivan. Watch as Sullivan puts Strong to the test making the delicious two-egg omelet, topped with warm brie and parmesan broth.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: Amazing Omelets

Terrifc Egg Recipes

Egg Breakfast Recipes