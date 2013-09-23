Perfect Steak Tartare at Paley's Place

Portland empire builder Vitaly Paley of Paley's Place, Imperial and Portland Penny Diner makes a crave-worthy signature dish that doesn't even require cooking: Wagyu beef tartare. “We take Wagyu from Snake River Farms, a culotte, which we chop by hand. We mix it with some chiles, a little bit of olive oil, mustard, Tabasco and Worcestershire—as traditional as can be,” he says. “And then, as though tartare weren’t rich enough, we top it with a duck egg yolk.” The tartare is served with classic accompaniments: chopped parsley and sweet onion, capers and grilled black rye made locally by Ken’s Artisan Bakery. “We encourage people to mix it all up, spread it on the still-warm grilled bread. Steak tartare and a martini? Life is good.”

