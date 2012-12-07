The Perfect Party Olive

Courtesy of The Cooper Square Hotel

F&W Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki applies her incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

When I was in San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, last year doing some restaurant research for Best New Chefs, every single dish I had that included olives featured Castelvetranos, the rich, buttery, bright green, round olives from the town of the same name in Sicily. What makes them so remarkable probably has a lot to do with the variety itself, the soil and the terroir overall, but because they’re harvested young and salt-brined lightly, their delicious, distinctive olive flavor also isn’t overshadowed by vinegar or salt. You can serve them on their own, in salads and really in any dish where the mild flavor won’t be eclipsed—and they’re fantastic in cocktails, too!

