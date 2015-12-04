The Perfect Gift for the Caviar-Lover in Your Life

If you’re looking for a luxe gift for the food lover in your life this holiday season—or for yourself—we’ve found it! The just-launched, first-edition American white sturgeon caviar from Roe is the ultimate treat. It’s superfresh (harvested in October!) and clean-tasting, briny but delicate, with tender, beautifully separate buttery eggs that are salted just right. We tried it with all the usual accompaniments and decided in the end that it was best on its own, without anything to stand in the way of the fantastically rich but light flavor. It’s available in 125 gram and 250 gram tins.

Serving caviar can be tricky—tins are small and unattractive and slip around a plate or tip in ice—but the company has figured out a solution for the larger tin: It comes with a stylish box that does perfect justice to the luscious treat. $500 for 250 grams; $275 for 125 grams, including shipping; roecaviar.com