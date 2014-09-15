A Perfect French Onion Tart

Andrew Zimmern shares his recipe for pissaladière.

Andrew Zimmern
September 15, 2014

I was eight when my dad first took me to France. On the morning of our arrival, after dropping our bags at the hotel, we stopped into a little neighborhood bakery on the Left Bank. It was too early to access our room and we needed some food before sitting in the hotel lobby and staring down the staff until we were checked in. We needed a nap. I remember everything about that baker’s shop, mostly because of the exquisite and perfect onion tart they served. Pissaladière became my favorite French word to say—I mean, what little kid doesn’t love to say it? This recipe, first created by me and my dad when I was 15 and then retooled every couple of years, is one of my all-time greats. Get the Recipe


