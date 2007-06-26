Perfect Caffeine Fix

Around this time of year we start seeking out the most delicious food gifts to recommend to readers in our holiday issues. I already know what I'll be giving this year: the fantastic chocolate-covered espresso beans from Rome's famed Caffe' Sant'Eustachio, rumored to be the best in the world (this from our executive food editor, Tina Ujlaki, who said she made a special pilgrimage to Sant'Eustachio just to get some). The beans have a deep, rich, roasted flavor and are thinly coated in dark chocolate—addictive. They're available from Gustiamo.com.