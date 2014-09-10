The Perfect Breakfast Wine

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Zak Pelaccio is hooked on Don Giovanni. No, he doesn’t have a crush on an Italian nobleman. Don Giovanni is the name of Domaine de L’Octavin’s Jura Pinot Noir. Fermented naturally with indigenous yeasts, the wine is slightly fizzy. “It’s bright and alive. You feel healthy drinking it,” says Pelaccio. “You can drink it for breakfast.”

Related: Perfect Gifts for Wine Lovers

How to Cook with Red Wine

The Best Wines for Burgers