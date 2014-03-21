People’s Best New Chef Voting Starts Monday!

Get your soapboxes, banners and special ballot-handling gloves ready. This coming Monday, voting will begin for the People’s Best New Chef of 2014! 

F&W Editors
March 21, 2014

