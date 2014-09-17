The People’s Best New Bars award, presented by Roca Patrón, is Food & Wine’s first-ever poll to rank the most incredible drink destinations in the country. We want to know what you think are the most innovative new bars in America.

After tallying thousands of your votes, we're proud to introduce the winner of our 2014 online competition. Meet the People's Best New Bar and the incredible regional winners around the country.The People's Best New Bar 2014 / Southeast Winner

Photo courtesy of Tiki Tolteca

Tiki Tolteca

New Orleans

On the second floor of a taqueria, Tiki Tolteca uses spirits that are made in-house each week to create traditional tiki favorites as well as fun creations such as the Original Zombie Punch. The menu warns that anyone who drinks it will turn undead. felipestaqueria.com

The Regional Winners

Photo © Phil Harvey

Bar5 at Coqueta

San Francisco

At this waterside restaurant, barman Joe Cleveland specializes in making eye-catching, Spanish-style cocktails, including a variety of gin and tonics (like the Conquistador, with apple-celery juice), sherry-based concoctions (like the Andalucía, with walnut liqueur, vinegar, Manchego and golden raisins), and drinks for sharing, served in traditional Spanish porróns. coquetasf.com

Photo © Three Chords LLC

Southern Efficiency

Washington, DC

Bar manager J.P. Fetherston creates a full gamut of whiskey-based drinks sourced from traditional and craft distillers. The soda for the White Whiskey and Smoked Cola cocktail (photo) is both made and smoked in-house. whiskeyhome.com

Photo © Anjali Pinto

The Last Word

Ann Arbor, MI

In an elegant setting, The Last Word’s co-owner and mixologist Paul Drennan serves three different takes on the classic Manhattan as well as the Osborn (photo), a spicy gin-based drink with muddled pineapple and jalapeño. Menus are presented as small binders made from old hardcover books. thelastwordbar.com

Photo © John Valls

Imperial

Portland, OR

In the lovely Hotel Lucia, bar manager Brandon Wise prepares inspired craft beverages, like A Radish Walks into a Bar… (photo: vermouth, Ransom Old Tom gin and radish gastrique) as well as cocktails on tap and a nice selection of mocktails. imperialpdx.com