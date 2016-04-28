People Are Using the Lemon Emoji More Than Ever, Thanks to Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Beyoncé’s groundbreaking visual album, Lemonade, has done more than ruin Rachel Ray’s social media life and spike lemonade cravings. It’s also done wonders for a certain emoji: the lemon.

Since the album debuted on HBO this past Saturday, the lemon emoji’s usage has skyrocketed. According to Twitter, it's been tweeted over 2 million times this month, with 62 percent of those tweets occurring between Saturday night, when Lemonade first aired, and now. Not to be left out, the bee emoji has also gotten a Queen Bey boost. Check out the chart below from Twitter to see just how much love the lemon received.

