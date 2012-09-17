Peck of Pickled Beans

These quick pickles require no heat—just shake the ingredients for the brine together and pour them over raw wax beans. / © Petrina Tinslay

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

A quick trip to the farmers' market yielded a big bag of mixed green and yellow wax beans—also some broad Romano beans, which I promptly turned into these gorgeous quick pickles. All I served them with the next day was a fresh, crusty baguette, lots of unsalted butter, sliced radishes and a good sprinkling of coarse sea salt. Divine! SEE RECIPE »

