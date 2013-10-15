Peanut Butter Plus

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

I love peanut butter, but it has to be crunchy and not too sweet. My newest fave is made by NuttZo, and please don’t be put off by the goofy name. I’ve had only the Original Seven Nut & Seed Butter that’s made with peanuts, cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, hazelnuts and sea salt. There’s a peanut-free version and a chocolate version too. I’m happy for the protein and omega-3s, but it’s the great flavor of the butter and the extreme crunch of the super fresh¬–tasting nuts that sold me. If you care about supporting companies that also help others (I do), the folks that make this delicious treat also run an organization that supports orphans around the world. http://gonuttzo.com; http://gonuttzo.com/project-left-behind/

