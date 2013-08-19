Peach Streusel Pie

I love Colorado mountain peaches in August, and I buy cases of them. So the question of what to do with all of that fruit means some serious jam and pie work, come August at the Zimmern house. I am not a baker, not a pastry dude at all, but this "from scratch" pie is simple and easy, and the dough is very forgiving for the first-time pie maker. After you make this once, it's a foolproof experience. Last piece of salesmanship: Let me add my favorite pie noun—streusel. Once again in case you were daydreaming: streusel. It just says it all. SEE RECIPE »

