Most restaurants encourage diners to keep their phones out of the dining room (the Home Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, actually collects them in a basket upon entering the restaurant). But Pod restaurant in Philadelphia is giving diners a reason to take out their phones. It has partnered with Xipwire, a mobile payment service, and is the first restaurant in the country that allows people to pay for dinner by text message. Other STARR restaurants plan to implement the service later this year.



