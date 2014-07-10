Paul Kahan Shows You How to Light a Charcoal Grill Like a Pro

This week, we’re launching a series with Panna, the video cooking magazine that features some of our favorite talents, including the Chicago superstar, Best New Chef 1999 and charcoal grilling champ Paul Kahan.

If you haven’t tried charcoal this summer, you’re missing out. Many chefs swear by cooking with charcoal for the awesome flavor and char it adds to grilled food, but it can be intimidating for newbies. In his own laid-back style, Kahan breaks down how to grill with charcoal. Watch the video and you may become a convert.

