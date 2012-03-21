Paul Bocuse’s Chicken in Vinegar Sauce

Yesterday, 20 talented young chefs gathered in Brussels to compete in the European leg of the Bocuse d’Or, often referred to as the Olympics of Cooking. Each chef was given five hours and 35 minutes to prepare two dishes: sole with shrimp and a poultry dish. Today, the judges will announce the 12 teams that will be advancing into the international competition, which will be held in Lyon, France, from January 29-30, 2013 (US finalist Richard Rosendale was chosen in January). The prestigious competition was named for and founded by master French chef Paul Bocuse, whose recipe for Chicken in Vinegar Sauce, a lighter version of the classically buttery French dish, is ready in just 40 minutes.

