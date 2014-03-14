Patrick Capiello's Life Story in 5 Bottles: Old Bordeaux, Grower Champagnes and the Loire Valley's Greatest Red

Patrick Cappiello is a wine world superstar. Here, 5 life-defining bottles from one of F&W's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year.
Patrick Cappiello is a wine world superstar. Here, 5 life-defining bottles from one of Food & Wine's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year.
2001, First wine job at Tribeca Grill, NYC
1989 Henri Bonneau Réserve des Célestins
"Old vintages of Châteauneuf-du-Pape became an exciting reference point for me. This is one of the best."
2002, At a wine importer's portfolio tasting
Pierre Péters Champagne
"I thought Champagne was only made by five houses. All of a sudden, I saw this table of grower Champagnes I'd never seen before."
2005, While sommelier at Veritas, NYC
1971 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg
"All the Wall Street guys were opening crazy bottles. I'll probably never taste as much great wine as I did at Veritas."
2007, At Veritas
1955 La Mission Haut-Brion
"My first opportunity to taste old Bordeaux. Old Burgundy can be life-changing, but old Bordeaux can be even more magical."
2009, While wine director at Gilt, NYC
Clos Rougeard Saumur-Champigny
"I made a conscious effort to learn about the Loire Valley. Clos Rougeard has become so scarce, it's almost like a sacrament at this point."
