Patrick Capiello's Life Story in 5 Bottles: Old Bordeaux, Grower Champagnes and the Loire Valley's Greatest Red

Patrick Cappiello is a wine world superstar. Here, 5 life-defining bottles from one of Food & Wine's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year.

2001, First wine job at Tribeca Grill, NYC

1989 Henri Bonneau Réserve des Célestins

"Old vintages of Châteauneuf-du-Pape became an exciting reference point for me. This is one of the best."

2002, At a wine importer's portfolio tasting

Pierre Péters Champagne

"I thought Champagne was only made by five houses. All of a sudden, I saw this table of grower Champagnes I'd never seen before."

2005, While sommelier at Veritas, NYC

1971 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg

"All the Wall Street guys were opening crazy bottles. I'll probably never taste as much great wine as I did at Veritas."

2007, At Veritas

1955 La Mission Haut-Brion

"My first opportunity to taste old Bordeaux. Old Burgundy can be life-changing, but old Bordeaux can be even more magical."

2009, While wine director at Gilt, NYC

Clos Rougeard Saumur-Champigny

"I made a conscious effort to learn about the Loire Valley. Clos Rougeard has become so scarce, it's almost like a sacrament at this point."

