Pastafarianism Takes Denmark

Though members of this jokey faux-religion say that pirates were the original Pastafarians, it was actually invented by the “prophet” Bobby Henderson, who in 2005 sent an open letter to the Kansas State Board of Education arguing against teaching intelligent design in biology class. In the letter, Henderson claimed his belief that a Flying Spaghetti Monster created the universe was just as credible as intelligent design, and therefore schools should also be teaching kids about that. Henderson just intended to make a point, but he inadvertently kicked off an internet craze. Pastafarianism quickly became much more than a meme, with dedicated members of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster insisting on wearing pasta strainers (the official headgear of the church) in legal ID photos and erecting statues of their deity on courthouse lawns.

Already acknowledged as a legally legitimate religion in the United States, New Zealand and Poland, Pastafarianism's victory in Denmark is just its latest. Pastafarians also recently received a vote of support from the venerable Judge John Hodgman in The New York Times Magazine. In honor of the ruling, toast the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster with a hearty R’Amen! and make a big bowlful of you know what.

[h/t Metro]