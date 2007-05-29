The Party I Wish I Were Going To

If you happen to be in Vegas on the first week of June, which isn’t likely for me, then you might be lucky enough to go to the launch party for Ocean's Thirteen. There’s plenty of reason to be there, beyond the obvious allure of Brad Pitt, George Clooney and the Vegas backdrop. Namely that Paul Liebrandt – who still hasn’t confirmed that he’ll be at the stove at Manhattan's Montrachet this fall, although he and Drew Nieporent are joined at the hip these days — will be catering both the intimate event for the cast and crew and then the big fat afterparty. There’s so much I don’t know, including what food will be served (Paul says the menu is ??????). But here’s what I do know: The party is at the Palms Casino Resort on June 6th, and Paul will be making amazing cocktails, some of them with liquid nitrogen so they’re dramatically smoky and nicely frozen, and some with effervescent tablets of homemade elderflower so they’re wonderfully fizzy. No matter how good a deal I get on my popcorn-soda combo, it still won't be the same when I see the movie in New York.



