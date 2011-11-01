Parisi's Foolproof Herb-and-Lemon Roasted Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Antonis Achilleos

Herb-Roasted ChickenFood & Wine’s Senior Recipe Developer Grace Parisi kicked off a live Thanksgiving chat series on Facebook today. For three more Tuesdays in November from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, she will answer questions about prepping, cooking and preventing disasters on F&W’s fan page. A holiday-dinner expert, Parisi also excels at streamlining the classics like this luscious roast chicken rubbed with herb butter.

