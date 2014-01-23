Paris Neighborhood Guide: 1st and 2nd Arrondissements

To mark the new edition of her classic Food Lover's Guide to Paris, Patricia Wells gives writer Jane Sigal the ideal itinerary for a food-filled day in the French capital.

Downtown Paris always attracts attention for its spectacular museums, like the Louvre and Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Now chefs and baristas are pulling in visitors with excellent food and good cups of espresso.

Breakfast & Shopping: Claus Too many croissant breakfasts? This épicerie-café offers eggs—and sells fantastic goods, like Oorain's gianduja-maple syrup. clausparis.com

Shopping: Librairie Gourmande This cookbook emporium fuels the curiosity of restaurant insiders. Where else stocks Carême's 1842 Le Pâtissier Pittoresque ($21)? librairiegourmande.fr

Lunch & Shopping: Rue du Nil Gregory Marchand's triple-Frenchie franchise, plus a magnificent butcher and fishmonger, have turned this tiny side street into a food epicenter. Frenchie to Go (No. 9, frenchietogo.com) is the newest addition; don't miss the Reuben sandwich.

Snack: L'Atelier de l'Éclair Éclairs—minis and extra-long, sweet and salty—are the specialty at this single-minded shop. latelierdeleclair.fr

Coffee: Télescope This tiny café is one of a dozen new caffeine-obsessed spots roasting beans for serious espresso drinks. telescopecafe.com

Drinks: Le Café Marly The terrace at this Fashion Week hangout has a killer view of I.M. Pei's glass pyramid. beaumarly.com

Dinner: Goust Diners choose the food, and the house picks the wines from the 600-plus-label list. Dishes like Sea Bass with Lemongrass, Peas and Mint are a reminder that cream and butter make everything taste better. enricobernardo.com

Author and journalist Jane Sigal, F&W's Paris correspondent, is writing a cookbook on the new French bistro for Rizzoli.

