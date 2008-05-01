Parboiled Wine

Interesting little story here from Agence France-Presse about eProvenance, a project started by Harvard professor Eric Vogt. Producers can use Vogt's tamper-proof seals, electronic tags and various other high-tech widgets to ensure a bottle's legitimacy, but what's more interesting is an electronic tracking device in each case that records temperature variations the wine is subjected to during shipping. Anyone who's ever been irked to find they've paid good money for bottle that was clearly heat-damaged during transit should be interested. (On a side note, the AFP story was sent to me by Drew Shotts at Garrison Confections—no surprise that a chocolatier would be interested in this sort of thing.)