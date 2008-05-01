Parboiled Wine

Ray Isle
May 01, 2008

Interesting little story here from Agence France-Presse about eProvenance, a project started by Harvard professor Eric Vogt. Producers can use Vogt's tamper-proof seals, electronic tags and various other high-tech widgets to ensure a bottle's legitimacy, but what's more interesting is an electronic tracking device in each case that records temperature variations the wine is subjected to during shipping. Anyone who's ever been irked to find they've paid good money for bottle that was clearly heat-damaged during transit should be interested. (On a side note, the AFP story was sent to me by Drew Shotts at Garrison Confections—no surprise that a chocolatier would be interested in this sort of thing.)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up