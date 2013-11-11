Paper Fantasies

We could probably come up with a food-centric reason you should follow Japanese photographer Kouichi Chiba on Instagram. Maybe some of the flowers Chiba photographs are edible. A few of the images include people eating...sort of. But after you look through Chiba’s amazing posts combining photos, drawings and paper cutouts, you won’t need any more reasons to follow him.  Read more >

F&W Editors
November 11, 2013

We could probably come up with a food-centric reason you should follow Japanese photographer Kouichi Chiba on Instagram. Maybe some of the flowers Chiba photographs are edible. A few of the images include people eating...sort of. But after you look through Chiba’s amazing posts combining photos, drawings and paper cutouts, you won’t need any more reasons to follow him.

Related: Follow of the Week: Tim Melideo
Follow of the Week: Carey Nershi
Follow F&W on Instagram

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up