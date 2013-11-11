Paper Fantasies

We could probably come up with a food-centric reason you should follow Japanese photographer Kouichi Chiba on Instagram. Maybe some of the flowers Chiba photographs are edible. A few of the images include people eating...sort of. But after you look through Chiba’s amazing posts combining photos, drawings and paper cutouts, you won’t need any more reasons to follow him. Read more >
