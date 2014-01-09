Papaya King Wants Grant Achatz as a Consultant

Along with being one of F&W's new Chefs-in-Residence, molecular master Grant Achatz may have another job lined up for him as a consultant for New York hot dog chain, Papaya King. In a recent tweet, the company requested that Achatz create "aerated papaya franks." How he would go about doing such a thing or what the resulting dish would taste like is anyone's guess, but we would be willing to give the talented chef a few days off his job at F&W to make it.

