PA Pizza Shop Honors Hillary Clinton with the "Madam President" Slice

We already know that her campaign loves pizza—but now, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is getting even more cred in that department: Just a few days ahead of Pennsylvania's Democratic primary on Tuesday, Dunmore, PA's Two Brothers Pizza & Restaurant has named a slice in her honor.

Clinton took a trip to the pizza place last Friday as part of her campaign tour through the state (which, as she likes to point out, is where her father was born), and the owners rewarded her with a slice they thought she'd especially like: The Madam President.

It's not just the name that honors her: The slice itself was inspired by Clinton's recent comments about how she always carries hot sauce with her. (Her affection for hot peppers is longstanding and well documented.)

"We wanted to do something special to honor and support her, so we made a pizza that we know she'd like. Extra hot!" Two Brothers posted on its Facebook page. The slice is a riff on the establishment's buffalo chicken pizza, and features extra spicy hot sauce. "TWO BROTHERS LOVES HOT SAUCE[,] ESPECIALLY ON PIZZA."

The pizza will be on offer at Two Brothers through the Pennsylvania primary on Tuesday, April 26. No signs yet if the establishment plans to honor Clinton's opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, with a slice of his own.