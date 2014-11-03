Overpower Odors Using Coffee Grounds

Coffee prices are at an all-time high and it doesn't appear that they'll be going down anytime soon. While I'm not suggesting you stop your morning caffeine ritual, I do think you should make sure you are getting every penny's worth from each cup.

Once you've had your morning cup of Joe, spread the wet coffee grounds on a baking sheet in a thin layer and place them in a 250 degree oven until dry. Once finished, you can store them in an open jar and place it anywhere there may be unpleasant odors in your home (kitchen cabinets, the refrigerator, the bathroom, near the litter box). Let the grounds hang out and be amazed at how much odor they absorb!

Bonus: Once the smells are gone, send those coffee grounds to your compost pile or the garden (where they'll improve your soil).

