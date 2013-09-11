Over-the-Top Prune-Stuffed Gnocchi with Foie Gras

“It’s one of those dishes that I don’t think anyone has ever done,” says Boston empire builder Barbara Lynch of her signature prune-stuffed gnocchi at No. 9 Park. Lynch first soaks the prunes in the sweet Italian dessert wine Vin Santo, then wraps each one in potato gnocchi dough. She finishes the already rich dish with an incredible sauce that's “equal parts butter and foie gras—a beurre monté that gets whisked into a reduction of Vin Santo and shallots.” Lynch tops the whole thing with seared foie gras and toasted almonds so the result is sweet, salty, creamy and crunchy.

