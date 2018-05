This outstanding cured mullet roe is made in Brooklyn by Bottarga Dell’Isola. Co-founder Jill Donenfeld describes the taste: “It’s as if smoked salmon and anchovies had a baby.” From $32 for two lobes; bottargadellisola.com.

