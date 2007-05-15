Our Latest Chocolate Fix

Berkshire Bark is a company in the Berkshire mountains that makes awesome chocolate bars using Callebaut chocolate—and no preservatives. We tried and liked all four of their flavors, but the top two were the crunchy, rich Mocha Buzz (milk chocolate, roasted almonds, cocoa nibs, coffee beans and caramel) and the fruity and spicy Tropical Heat (semi-sweet chocolate, macadamia nuts, mango, papaya, pineapple, coconut, ancho chile powder and cayenne). You can buy the bars in stores or online at igourmet.com.