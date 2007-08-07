Our Government at Work

I'm a Bourbon drinker. It's my poison of choice when it comes to mixed drinks, or unmixed ones for that matter. But it seems odd that with all the many things there are to deal with in the world, one of the last actions of our US Senate before adjourning this session was to declare September 2007 "National Bourbon Heritage Month." The bill was sponsored by a senator from Kentucky (no surprise there) and passed unanimously. Now, if only they could figure out how to get that unanimous thing down for some of the other legislation that comes their way...