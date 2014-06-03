Osteria Mozza Makes a Case for One Perfect Ravioli

At Osteria Mozza, the joint venture from Nancy Silverton, Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich, diners come for the mozzarella bar but stay for the ravioli. Served solo, the fresh ricotta–egg raviolo with brown butter and sage is a perennial favorite. Executive chef Matt Molina has a theory: “Although this city is filled with tons of ethnic restaurants that use very complex ingredients, L.A. diners really love simplicity,” he says. Make your own ravioli at home using this foolproof recipe.

