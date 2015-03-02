The Original Book on Soul Food

Image zoom

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Drew Robinson, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Birmingham, AL

The Book: Vibration Cooking: or, The Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl by Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor (1970)

“Right now Vibration Cooking: or, The Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl by Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor is high on my list,” Robinson says. “What’s so cool is that it talks about food and preparation, but also paints an autobiographical picture of the author’s background and history, and her philosophy on food, cooking and life. It paints a picture of race and gender and how they relate to food."

