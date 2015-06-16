Ori Menashe's Life in Six Scenes

All week, F&W is introducing the 2015 Best New Chefs. See their genius recipes here.

Ori Menashe; Bestia, Los Angeles

Best New Chef Ori Menashe moved from L.A to Israel and back again. Here, his life in six scenes.

Scene 1: Ori Menashe's father moves the family from Los Angeles to Israel. He opens a bakery; little Ori sells baguettes from a cart.

Scene 2: When Ori is eight, his parents take him to Paris to eat at restaurants run by the best chefs — Ducasse, Robuchon. They dress him like John Travolta circa 1977, in unbuttoned shirts and leather vests, and give him a nickname: Little Gourmet.

Scene 3: Menashe serves the Israeli army. One morning he wakes up to discover bullet holes inches above his head.

Scene 4: Menashe enrolls in cooking school in California, then drops out. But he finds a mentor in L.A. chef Gino Angelini. Five years later, he's running the kitchen at Angelini Osteria.

Scene 5: Menashe opens Bestia on a street of downtown L.A. that is so derelict he has trouble finding workers.

Scene 6: Bestia is packed; everyone wants the incredible SoCal-influenced antipasti, pizzas and pasta.

Recipes from Ori Menashe:

Fig and Arugula Salad with Grated Frozen Gorgonzola Piccante

Butterflied Shrimp with Pistachios and Orange-Saffron Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils

